Blue Archive receives first content update featuring new storylines, raid bosses and characters

Blue Archive released for mobile a little over three weeks ago and the game’s first major content update is already set to go live. The major inclusion in this large-scale content update is the addition of a new storyline called Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion. Nexon will also add new students and raid bosses, including characters like Izuna, leader of the Ninjutsu Research Club, and Shizuko, member of the Festival Operations Department, from the allied Hyakkiyako Academy.

The new Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion story event will feature Izuna at its centre. Her mystic attack type and EX Skill will come in very handy during this campaign. It enhances her attack speed when she moves to a designated location. For players prioritizing accuracy and defence, Shizuko joins the squad and her EX Skill allows her to cover allies and boost their attack.

Total Assault, Blue Archive raid battles mode adds two new ferocious bosses called Shiro and Kuro. They can be found in the closed theme park Slumpia and their attacks have humongous range. Only skilful players who strategize well will be able to beat these bosses.

The two other story events added in the update are the Festival Operations Department and Inner Discipline Club. Both of these require you to obtain one student from each club as a prerequisite to access the quests.

Nexon is giving out up to 1200 Pyroxenes to players in celebration of the Blue Archive’s first update. Exchange events will also show up soon, giving players the chance to earn rare items and gather event points which can then be exchanged for more Pyroxenes, Eligma, and Credits.

Download Blue Archive’s first massive content update to enjoy the new storyline and face-off against the fearsome bosses. The game is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.