Blue Archive will be part of the Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles

If you're a Blue Archive fan in America, then I’ve got some good news for you as the tactical RPG is about to be part of the highly anticipated Anime Expo 2024 set to take place in Los Angeles this year. Between July 4th and 7th, Nexon will host a special panel at the event, showcasing the game’s trajectory since its release in 2021. Plus, you’ll be given a sneak peek of the upcoming summer festivities too.

You’ll be able to take part in loads of fun activities at the Blue Archive booth at the Anime Expo 2024. Head on over to the photo zone where you can interact and click some pictures with cosplay artists like Adonia. Play minigames with them to earn a bunch of rewards as well.

Some of the rewards include an Anime Expo x Blue Archive tote bag, keychain, and an LED message hand fan. Blue Archive’s OST artist Mitsukiyo will be out there too, dropping plenty of beats for you to groove to. This musical madness will take place in the South Hall Lobby throughout the weekend.

For those of you who want to see what the future of Blue Archive holds in store, catch the summer scoop on July 5th. Nexon’s panel will be held between 10:30 and 11:50 am PT in Panel Room 403AB, where they will showcase the sea of new content coming to the JRPG. You can check out Anime Expo’s website where the entire event schedule has been laid out.

