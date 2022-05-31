Bloodline: The Last Royal Empire launches this summer with a collaboration with Attack on Titan

Crunchyroll Games, pioneers in giving fans the best anime experience possible is launching a new mobile game called Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire. It is a retro-styled JRPG based on the Chinese graphic novel Bloodline. The game will launch all over the world this summer, except in Asia and will feature a crossover with the insanely popular anime Attack on Titan.

The story of Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire sees Lilo, the Last Royale Vampire and her friend Ren working to save everything their love from the Holy Land, a militaristic cult. Throughout the game, players will build squads that consist of a diverse set of characters like warriors, heroes, and more to defeat dubious villains like exorcists, hunters, demons, and many beings that hide in the shadows. There are a lot of customization options that will allow players to enjoy tailor-made gameplay.

Describing his excitement, Terry Li, General Manager of Crunchyroll Games, said: “Bloodline is an exciting story pitting good vs. evil in an epic battle for survival that makes for an exciting mobile game. We can’t wait to unleash the action on players. We are deeply humbled to work with Shanda Shengqu Games and Kodansha to bring Attack on Titan characters into the Bloodline world and create a truly epic launch experience for fans. We know the massive cast of characters, deep story and endless gameplay will keep fans coming back for more.”

Moving onto the collaboration, players can expect to see pixelated versions of Attack on Titan characters like Eren, Mikasa, and Levi. Everyone will be able to get their hands on AoT heroes, and other rewards for completing missions, dungeons, and more. Pre-registering players will also be rewarded with AoT cosmetics and other bonuses for their profiles.

If you’re interested, then you can pre-register for Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire for free on the App Store and Google Play.