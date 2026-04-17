Blood Strike welcomes The Seven Deadly Sins into the battle royale with exclusive cosmetics and content

More sins to add, I see

Themed skins and items up for grabs

Content inspired by 7DS

Collab goodies will be removed after the event

If you're looking at that very distinct art style on the header of this news piece with a cursory glance, you're probably thinking this update is for The Seven Deadly Sins - and it kind of is, in a way. In particular, NetEase Games' Blood Strike is launching a crossover with the hit manga and welcoming familiar faces to the battle royale, which will run until May 3rd for all your reward-claiming pleasure.

This comes hot on the heels of the Bleach crossover event in February, and if you're not familiar with the heroes of Britannia, there's basically going to be a whole bunch of exclusive collaboration skins and cosmetics inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins.

This means Meliodas and Elizabeth, among others, will be popping up both within the limited-time BR gameplay content where you can acquire abilities from the manga, as well as within the 20-Day Login Rewards and Activity Mission Rewards.

The crossover also adds weapon rewards such as the Ultra AK47 – Sacred Axe Rhitta, Ultra Kar98k – Double Bow Harlit, Ultra QBZ95 – Coffin of Eternal Darkness, and Eternal M700 - Elizabeth. And since all the collaboration items will be removed permanently after May 3rd, you'd really best get on it if you don't want to feel the FOMO.

As for what the rest of the items are, you'll find all the nitty-gritty on the social media pages for Blood Strike if you're keen on joining in.

Or, if you're perhaps on the hunt for something a tad similar and you're looking to shoot your way to victory, why not have a look at our list of the best battle royales on Android? We also have a list of the top 7 mobile games like Call of Duty - I'd say that's a good place to start.