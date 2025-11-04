Blood Strike launches brand-new collab with iconic anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion

Insert theme song here

Neon Genesis Evangelion is arriving in the world of Blood Strike

Take on the strange extra-terrestrial(?) angels as they invade

Grab new cosmetics and weapons inspired by the series

When it comes to anime, there are a few names that virtually everyone knows. Dragon Ball, Gundam and yes, even Neon Genesis Evangelion. Now you'll be able to experience Hideaki Anno's magnum opus in a whole new, pretty shooty-shooty-bang-bang way with the launch of a new Neon Genesis Evangelion collab in Blood Strike!

Yes, NetEase's popular fast-paced battle royale is set to see the arrival not just of key characters from the series but also their enemies. You'll be able to face down the extraterrestrial(?) Angels in a new limited-time mode called Angels Invade. But beating them will earn you plenty of rewards, including gear and loot.

Naturally, your weapons will need a bit of gearing up for this new threat. And you'll be able to nab a brand-new event-tier weapon in the form of the SCAR - EVA 08, available until November 30th to show your love for one of the series' famous mecha.

Bleedin' 'eck

There's plenty of other goodies on offer, of course. But you're probably wondering what else there is in the way of representation for NGE. And it wouldn't be a collab with this hit series without the appearance of Asuka and Rei.

Available between the 1st and the 30th, the new EMT (Rei Skin) and Katya (Asuka Skin) will let you sport new looks inspired by the duo. These and other goodies inspired by the EVA mechs featured throughout the series are only available for a limited time, however. So be sure to check in before November 30th to see about nabbing them.

Keeping up with the news is easy enough. But there are still plenty of great new releases that might slip under your radar for one reason or another. Stay Ahead of the Game with our feature of the same name, as this week, Catherine dives into Hatch Dragons!