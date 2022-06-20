Block Break - Extreme Edition lets you break blocks across a hundred levels at increasing speeds, out now on Android

Lauri, solo indie developer of PurrrCloud, has officially launched Block Break - Extreme Edition on Google Play, letting Android players get their hands on the game ahead of its planned release on iOS. The casual title features three lives across three difficulty options along with simple mechanics and a funky soundtrack.

In Block Break - Extreme Edition, players break blocks at increasing speeds across a hundred levels. Once all lives are lost, players will have to start from the very beginning, with a checkpoint upon reaching level 50.

The game also features boss fights that will put players' skills and reflexes to the test. Players can also earn back any lost lives by defeating a boss brick on every 10th level, watching a rewarded ad, or paying for a "continue" option after level 25 when all lives are lost.

Of course, when you do beat each level, you'll also be rewarded with a motivational quote to help keep you going. Plus, the high score system challenges you to keep aiming for the top rank on Google Play - you might even unlock some hidden achievements while you're at it.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun of the new title, you can download Block Break - Extreme Edition now on the Google Play Store for Android devices for free. You can also visit the official website of the developer to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay (plus the fun soundtrack from VOiD1 Gaming.

