Block Blast! partners with Govee to light up homes with Curtain Lights Pro

Block Blast! is stepping out of your phone and into your home thanks to a new partnership with Govee. The puzzle phenomenon, which shot up to 40 million daily players within a year, now brings its bright designs to the Govee Curtain Lights Pro. It’s a crossover that combines Block Blast!’s colourful style with smart lighting, turning everyday walls into playful displays.

The Curtain Lights Pro comes with an ultra-dense LED layout and a smoother refresh rate, making animations and patterns look as crisp and vibrant as your mobile screen. Through the Govee app, you can swap between countless presets, including Block Blast!’s puzzle-inspired designs, which transform a blank wall into a glowing canvas that feels alive.

For families, this setup will make game nights even bigger and brighter. Living rooms can light up with shifting colours and patterns, creating an atmosphere that matches the puzzle’s playful energy. And if you're a creator, this will add some flair to your streams or recording spaces, with customisable animations that go far beyond standard lighting options currently on offer.

Of course, none of this would land without the puzzle itself. Block Blast! is built on a simple mechanic. Drag blocks, clear rows, and stack your score as high as you can. With daily challenges and no time limits, it’s the kind of puzzle that works on your terms, just as fun for a quick brain break as it is for long, score-chasing sessions.