Block Blast Effect offers a bold, vibrant take on Block Blast with a familiar formula

Block Blast Effect offers a new spin on the Block Blast formula

Intense audio-visual effects accompany your high score

And if it sounds familiar, you're not the only one...

Block Blast by HungryStudio proved to be a surprise megahit hit for the developer. So it's no surprise that in the time since they've taken pains to try and expand on that success, including with their newest spinoff, Block Blast Effect that's now on iOS and Android.

But while it may look like just the same game again, Block Blast Effect takes a distinct, and very flashy, approach to puzzle gameplay. While it offers the same twist on Tetris that Block Blast does, it also combines it with intense audio and visuals, with dynamic music that changes as your score increases and dazzling graphics to indicate your progress.

Common side effects

Now, if this all sounds a bit familiar then you're not alone in that conclusion. Because Block Blast Effect is very obviously riffing on Tetris Effect, a spinoff of the hit puzzle game that was released back in 2018, which offered a similar combination of intense visual and musical effects.

I'm of a mixed opinion on this, since while it's clearly taking explicit inspiration from the original, it's not as Tetris Effect ever really led to any further spinoffs in that vein. And if it does resurrect the 'Effect' style of puzzler, that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

I think if you're a fan of Block Blast you'll certainly want to give this one a go as it offers a revamp and enhanced way to experience it, alongside some exciting audio-visual effects. But if you're a sceptic it's unlikely to pull you in, though I'd caution against judging it as a 'rip off'. At least until we know whether it's inspiration or pure imitation.

And if you're looking for more ways to train your brain then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android to find some of our choice picks you should have a go at !