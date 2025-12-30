Bleach: Brave Souls is ringing in the New Year with another round of Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons

2026's refreshed versions await

Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Unity launches December 31st

The banner features a 6% 5-star rate and Choose-a-5-star tickets

New Year celebrations also include guaranteed 5-star and 6-star summons

As the calendar finally staggers toward the exit, Bleach: Brave Souls is doing what it’s done all year long – one last big swing before we can officially say goodbye to the never-ending 10th anniversary celebrations. (No judgement. It’s been a very productive anniversary.)

KLab is closing out the year with the New Year Special – Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Unity, kicking off on December 31st and running into mid-January. I know, I know, it’s yet another Thousand-Year Blood War banner. But at least this one comes loaded with three heavy hitters that are hard to ignore.

Headlining the summons are new 2026 versions of Shunsui Kyoraku, Sosuke Aizen, and Ikkaku Madarame, all arriving as 5-star units. The banner itself comes with a 6% 5-star rate and if you’re willing to go deep, Steps 25 and 50 of the x10 summons hand you a Choose a 5-star ticket, letting you pick directly from the featured trio instead of leaving it all to fate.

Character-wise, Shunsui steps in as Head Captain energy personified - calm, calculating, and absolutely ruthless when the situation demands it. Aizen… well, it’s Aizen. Temporarily released from Muken and back to bending reality and egos at the same time. Ikkaku rounds things out with raw Squad 11 enthusiasm, bringing a more straightforward, battle-hungry presence.

Outside the main banner, the New Year celebrations stack up quickly. There’s a Free 5-star Summons campaign running through the end of December where every pull guarantees a 5-star, and a New Year 2026 Choose a 6-star Summons that gives you a free guaranteed 6-star just for showing up and picking your favourites.

If you’re planning to jump into the banner or you already have and are wondering how these newcomers stack up, be sure to check in on the Bleach: Brave Souls tier list to see where the Thousand-Year Blood War units land in the current meta.