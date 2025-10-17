Fallout is set to bring the entire series to the Atomic Museum in Vegas

Prepare for the future!

Fallout is coming to the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas

Props and objects from the game series and show will be on display

No word on which will be represented, but hopefully Fallout Shelter will be amongst them

Like it or lump it, for many people nowadays, the Fallout series is one of their biggest cultural touchstones for atomic warfare. With more than a few generations having grown up without the threat of nuclear annihilation looming over them, maybe it's time for a reminder. If so, head to the upcoming World of Fallout Exhibition in Vegas this November!

Alright, hold up a second. You're a Fallout Shelter player (I would assume), so this may all be a bit much to have on your plate. But, to put it slowly, the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas is set to host the Fallout series as part of a special exhibition. It'll explore the interplay (get it?) of pop culture and real-world history.

No word on which specific games will get a showing. But doubtless, Fallout Shelter will be in there as our most significant exploration of the atomic shelters called Vaults, thus far. As well as being one of the most popular mobile entries for the series, and where many casual fans will be most familiar.

Radiation poisoning kitsch

Now, already, I can see some of you furiously typing your responses to this news. And yes, as Fallout Shelter players will know, the series has not exactly delved into the real-world horrors of atomic warfare all that much. The fact that the world got nuked to oblivion often feels like more of an excuse for some Six-String Samurai-style action than On the Beach existentialism.

But I think it's exciting to see this. And if someone goes to this exhibition expecting pure kitsch and comes away with a better understanding of the threat of nuclear weapons, all the better.

And if that's all a little too much for you, let's dial back the violence.