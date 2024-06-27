Bleach: Brave Souls Swimsuit event is going live very soon

There's a special banner summon and social media event to boot

Bleach: Brave Souls is introducing a new swimsuit-flavoured summer event

Three new five-star characters are being introduced this year

A new banner summon event and social-media campaign are also on the cards

Well, it wouldn't be summer if we didn't see a bunch of mobile games doing swimsuit events. And the latest to throw their hat into the ring is Bleach: Brave Souls, based on the hit manga by Tite Kubo. It'll include three new five-star characters, a new present campaign and a summoning banner.

First, the headlining event: which characters are ending up in swimsuits this year? The new five-star characters are Bambietta (2024 Swimsuit version), Candice (2024 Swimsuit version) and Meninas (2024 Swimsuit version). They'll debut as part of the banner event starting on June 30th.

The banner event, meanwhile, named "Swimsuit Zenith Summons: Summer Splash!" (try saying that three times fast), will debut from June 30th to July 15th. Typical summoning rules apply here, with one of the featured five-star characters guaranteed every five steps until Step 20. Step 25 meanwhile grants you a ticket to redeem the character of your choosing.

Finally, the Bleach: Brave Souls social media will be holding a promotional campaign event to mark the summer period, with an acrylic phone stand up for grabs. For the moment, however, that's all that Bleach: Brave Souls is doing to mark the season.

However, it's worth noting the longevity of the game, especially in the face of another marathon mobile game, King of Fighters ALLSTAR, announcing it would be shuttering earlier today. Bleach: Brave Souls had begun to slip into obscurity, before the Thousand-year Blood War arc adaptation suddenly boosted Bleach, and thus the game, back into the limelight.

So, for fans, this is yet another reminder of the game no longer living on borrowed time.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other games are hot at the moment, why not check out the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week? And of course, be sure to check in on our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)!