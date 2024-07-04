Bleach: Brave Souls to commemorate 9th anniversary with special live-stream featuring original VAs

Check it out in just a few days!

Bleach: Brave Souls, the hit ARPG based on the iconic anime and manga franchise, is set to see a new 9th-anniversary stream to mark its most recent milestone. The best part? This stream will also feature exclusive appearances by the original voice actors of the Bleach anime series.

The Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! stream is set to feature Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya Kuchiki), Kentaro Ito (Renji Abarai), and Hiroki Yasumoto (Yasutora Sado/Chad) and Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani) as special guests.

The live stream (linked above) will go live on the 14th of July at 10:30 BST. It'll feature not just appearances by the vocal stars, but also a host of news about what fans can expect from Breach: Brave Souls going forward, a showcase of animations and more for fans to enjoy.

We'd likely not have Bleach: Brave Souls seeing such titanic popularity lately were it not for the recent release of the Thousand-year Blood War arc, an adaptation of the manga's continuation, in animated form. Thanks to that, Bleach as a series (which was iconic of many Western fans' early exposure to anime in the 2000s) has hit a new stride in popularity, and Brave Souls has benefited from that too.

