Arknights: Endfield now has a release date, but there's bad news

Hope you like a long wait

Arknights: Endfield now has an official release date

But unfortunately, early 2026 is the timeframe

However, we have our first gameplay footage on the iPhone 17 Pro, and it looks very impressive

If you're an Arknights fan, you've probably been waiting for Arknights: Endfield with bated breath. And if you indeed have, we've got both good news and bad news. The good news is that we now know when Arknights: Endfield will arrive on mobile. The bad news is it's more than a little bit away.

As revealed by publisher Gryphline at the most recent Apple Event, Arknights: Endfield is now slated for an early 2026 launch. Swings and roundabouts for this upcoming ARPG and tower-defence combo, however, because we got to see it showcased on the newly announced iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The showcase gave us a look at the first gameplay footage for the mobile version of Arknights: Endfield. So all in all, while the news may sting for longtime fans, it's not all grey cloud and no silver lining.

This is the end(field)

By mixing up the traditional gameplay of Arknights and its tower defence with a solid dose of ARPG action and just a dash of Factorio, Endfield looks to be a major new development set to push the series to the next level.

Moreso than that, while the release date is the main news here, we shouldn't overlook the amazing stats and specs put out by Apple. Every so often, we're reminded of why the Big Apple and its often ridiculous peripherals still generate interest, and the ability to run high-quality mobile releases with ray tracing and even more stunning graphics only confirms that.

