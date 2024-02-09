Black Desert Mobile introduces new Succession Skills and the Land of Sherekhan region in latest update

Succession skills allow interchanging of abilities between Awakening and Ascenion classes

The Land of Sherekhan region opens up new avenues of exploration for players

Pearl Abyss has just released an exciting new update for their adventure game, Black Desert Mobile. This massive patch introduces a brand new region to the game called Land of Sherekhan alongside brand new Succession Skills. As players explore a new area, they will be able to make use of a variety of new abilities to elevate their gameplay experience.

Black Desert Mobile’s Succession Skills allow for a novel way of playing the game as more skill combinations are added to the title. The entire concept of Succession Skills is based on the interchangeability of Ascension and Awakening classes, allowing players to choose one of the two designated skills from the opposite class. Check out the previews embedded in this piece to get an idea of what the system is like.

For instance, the Awakening Berserker would be able to use one of the two Ascension Gladiator skills - Spinning Slash or Piercing Spear. Similarly, the Gladiator can pick from the Berserker’s Havoc Thrurst and Crushing Falcon abilities as its Succession Skill. Only the Ascension or Awakening classes Scholar and Shai can use this mechanic.

Moving on, the Land of the Sherekhan region is open for higher-level adventurers whose Combat Points range between 43,000 and 60,000. Succession Skills play a role here as well, as players will be able to make diverse sets of combinations like merging short- and long-distance skills, significantly boosting the number of possible strategies to tackle a situation. What’s more is that Succession Skills can be enhanced using the Charm of Succession, a Family Gear that can be crafted using in-game materials.

