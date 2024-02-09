Strange Horticulture, the upcoming occult puzzle game, will launch on iOS and Android on March 26th

Strange Horticulture will launch on March 26th

Pre-orders are still open

The game will cost $4.99 a pop

PID Games, Bad Vikings and Iceberg Interactive have officially announced the release date for Strange Horticulture, letting players try their hand at matters of the occult beginning March 26th. Launching on both iOS and Android devices, the premium puzzle game tasks you with handling a variety of activities as the proprietor of a local plant shop. Throughout the course of the game, you'll identify new greenery, speak to covens, or even join cults - all in a day's work in the quirky town of Undermere.

In Strange Horticulture, you can look forward to navigating occult practices using your collection of plants. As a horticulturist, you'll encounter plenty of colourful characters and store patrons - thankfully, you can also pet your cuddly cat companion to relieve the stress.

Whether you're collecting hallucinogens or identifying poisons, you'll be able to influence the story with your decisions. You'll also be able to explore mysterious lands and meet the equally mysterious locals along the way. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager for more puzzlers, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on Android to get your fill?

For now, if you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Strange Horticulture on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can pre-order the game at the moment as well, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official PID Games website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.