Avatar Legends: Realms Collide kicks off Black Friday sale ahead of Murong’s Grand Melee event

Black Friday deals run Nov 28th to Dec 4th

Murong’s Grand Melee begins Dec 6th

Winning alliances earn a limited-time Town Hall skin

If you’ve spent the year juggling alliances, fort upgrades, and trying to keep your favourite Avatar heroes alive long enough to matter, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide has one more surprise round before 2025 wraps up. The holiday season is kicking off early inside the 4X strategy crossover, with a full week of Black Friday deals and the arrival of Murong’s Grand Melee.

The Black Friday sale runs from November 28th to December 4th, so it’d be best if you stock up before the next storm of content arrives. Seven themed packs are rotating in five price tiers, each one stacked with the usual mix of gems, badges, spirit shards, 60M speedups, and an absurd amount of wood and stone.

The gear packs stand out the most though, especially the Gen 2 Legendary Gear chest since those are the kinds of upgrades that actually shift your long-term power curve instead of giving you ten minutes of convenience. If you’re more into character building, the Shard and Skill-up packs hit the sweet spot.

Of course, all this feeds into Murong’s Grand Melee, which is finally set to go live in December. Pre-registration opens from December 3rd, with the war horn sounding on the 6th. It’s a proper cross-server showdown where alliances from every server get dumped into the same battlefield. Fair matchmaking is promised, so there’s some respite if you’ve been unnecessarily steamrolled before.

All the chaos you’d expect from a large-scale Avatar war is there – towers, rally monsters, shifting battlefield elements, the whole shebang. The big prize goes to whichever alliance captures the Vault, a limited-time Town Hall skin that lasts until the next melee, plus an exclusive name tag for the MVP with the highest kill points. Even the losing side gets an SVP honour badge.

If you’re diving in, don’t forget to grab the latest Avatar Legends: Realms Collide codes as well!