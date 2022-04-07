Black Desert Mobile opening beta tests to all players in Chinese regions this month

The super successful mobile adaptation of the popular MMORPG Black Desert, Black Desert Mobile, is officially opening its previously closed beta in China later this month. After a swathe of successful closed beta tests, the title is anticipated amongst both fans of the PC/Console version of the game and mobile MMO fans alike.

To mark the beginning of this adventure, Pearl Abyss, the developer of Black Desert, is hosting a massive event for Chinese audiences entitled “Fantasy Adventure Night” on April 26th, the same date as the launch of the open beta. This event has a huge, star-studded guest list, including the famous Chinese esports player and broadcaster BJ Dashima, the Chinese influencer PDD, and popular Chinese actor Jiang Dan.

After becoming massively successful all over the world, Black Desert Online is finally expanding itself to other audiences located all across the world. With over 36 million downloads already where it is available, and being selected as the most anticipated game this year by Chinese game site 17173, this news means a lot of excited fans will be very happy to hear the title is nearly ready to fully open its doors.

Black Desert Mobile is, of course, the mobile adaptation of one of the biggest MMOs on the market currently, Black Desert Online. After seeing much success on consoles and PCs alike, Pearl Abyss launched the mobile version that looked to offer a nearly identical experience to phone players instead. And, judging by those 36 million downloads and numerous awards won, it seems to have succeeded.

If you’re one of the few who have not tried out Black Desert Mobile yet, you can find it for free on both Google Play and the App Store. If you’re one of the players waiting to get their hands on it in China, you can keep an eye out for the official opening of the beta on the official website.