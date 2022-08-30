Black Desert Mobile's latest class, the Buccaneer, is now live in the popular MMO

Ahoy mates! The wide ocean is calling as Black Desert Mobile introduces its latest class – the swashbuckling pirate Buccaneer. Players can set sail in Pearl Abyss’ RPG from today as the new playable hero is now live. She joins the game’s roster of powerful classes with her Patraca weapon and a loyal crew called Slippery Scallywags, which is full of otters that will protect the Buccaneer at all costs.

The Buccaneer class in Black Desert Mobile is quite powerful and has a lot of unique moves. Her basic move is Mistbreaker, which uses the Patraca at close-range to slash through enemies who will get knocked back while the Buccaneer gains 10 MP. For enemies at range, Single Tap sends a powerful harpoon in their direction, knocking them back and recovering 10 MP once again. Then there is Reverberate, which is kind of a double attack that uses both the Patraca and a harpoon to deal immense damage.

Captain’s Will can be used to boost most of these moves’ attack range and number of hits. The Buccaneer can also command her crew to drop a massive anchor right onto her enemies, absolutely obliterating them. She is capable of holding four active skills from the get go, with more becoming available after levelling up. These are just some of Buccaneer’s attributes. There are many more moves and a lot more to learn about her, all of which can be found within the game itself.

To celebrate Buccaneer’s arrival, BDM is hosting two in-game events until September 19th. The Scallywags Daily Missions will grant rewards like combat buffs and CP boosts while the Daily Support quests offer chests and crafting materials based on time played. Another cool thing is that this class is Awakened upon creation so she can reach her potential immediately.

Add Buccaneer to your squad now by downloading Black Desert Mobile for free.