Black Clover M best teams and combined attacks explained

You have to know the basics of how combat works and what are pairings if you want to build a sturdy Black Clover M team that can stand against most foes.

The recently released Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King lets players explore the world, and experience the story of the hit shonen series. And, like many mobile RPGs, it also features a huge roster of characters drawn from the show and manga. We’ve already ranked Black Clover M characters before, but if you want to know more about using them to build the best team, this article is for you!

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King takes players through the story of Asta, a young man unable to use magic in a world where everyone has access to power. Alongside his rival, Yuno, the two both seek to become the titular Wizard King, battling enemies and making allies along the way. The series ran from 2015 to 2023 in the famous Shonen Jump magazine, and is set to finish in the coming year. For fans of both the anime and the manga it’s based upon, Black Clover M presents a new way to experience the hit series.

But that’s enough about the series itself, because we know why you’re here. After all, you want to WIN. And in Black Clover M, building the right team to maximise your damage and your defence is crucial, and Black Clover boasts a surprisingly deep system behind it. It also features a unique feature, combined attacks, that change up just how you should consider building your team and characters!

Read on and find out more, beginning with the very basics of how combat works.