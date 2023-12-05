Black Clover M best teams and combined attacks explained
You have to know the basics of how combat works and what are pairings if you want to build a sturdy Black Clover M team that can stand against most foes.
The recently released Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King lets players explore the world, and experience the story of the hit shonen series. And, like many mobile RPGs, it also features a huge roster of characters drawn from the show and manga. We’ve already ranked Black Clover M characters before, but if you want to know more about using them to build the best team, this article is for you!
Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King takes players through the story of Asta, a young man unable to use magic in a world where everyone has access to power. Alongside his rival, Yuno, the two both seek to become the titular Wizard King, battling enemies and making allies along the way. The series ran from 2015 to 2023 in the famous Shonen Jump magazine, and is set to finish in the coming year. For fans of both the anime and the manga it’s based upon, Black Clover M presents a new way to experience the hit series.
But that’s enough about the series itself, because we know why you’re here. After all, you want to WIN. And in Black Clover M, building the right team to maximise your damage and your defence is crucial, and Black Clover boasts a surprisingly deep system behind it. It also features a unique feature, combined attacks, that change up just how you should consider building your team and characters!
Read on and find out more, beginning with the very basics of how combat works.
Building a Better Team
To begin with a basic combat explainer, Black Clover M uses a turn-based battle system. Like many Japanese games, there are also interrelated damage types that are key to ensuring a good performance - these three types are Technique, Sense and Power. These all increase damage against one another in a circle, so Technique beats Power, which beats Sense, which beats Technique and so on.
Before each battle, you’ll have a chance to customise your team according to what enemies you’ll be facing - which will be listed on the pre-battle screen too. So an easy way to build a Black Clover M team is just to pick those which work well against the enemy types you’ll be going up against.
Speed should also be a consideration as Black Clover M works on an initiative-based system. So characters with higher speed attack first, meaning that both you and your enemies take their “turn” simultaneously. Ideally, you’ll want to have at least a few characters with high speed that can hit first and knock out any weaker enemies, and apply buffs or debuffs.
Combined & United attacks
There’s also an extra wrinkle to your team build, which is combined attacks. Each pairing in your team (two pairs out of four characters) will also gain a combined attack. When a certain number of skill points are accrued over each turn, you’ll be able to perform a powerful attack involving both characters that deals special effects and increased damage.
However, there are also United attacks, which involve two closely linked characters from the series. These characters gain a unique animation and even greater effects when they attack, but only in certain pairings - keep a careful eye on where you place your characters in the pre-select menu as that will affect who gains which combined or united attack. You can usually note this when the “link” (resembling a chain) between the two character cards on the select screen turns blue, and the words "perfect partner" can be seen scrolling through the bar.
The Main Duo
For most of the story missions, having your core duo be Asta and Yuno is a good idea as these two synergise very well, and as you go along they’re likely to be the two characters you focus on levelling the most.
Asta is particularly notable for flipping the RPG formula in an interesting way. From the get-go, he thrives on receiving and dispelling buffs using his Downward Strike, meaning that he benefits from drawing aggro from enemies. Using his other attacks to inflict taunt and dispel buffs means that he can easily throw off enemies.
Yuno, conversely, applies debuffs and does increased damage depending on enemy status. Fittingly, he’s the more “powerful” of the two, but nonetheless, he synergises extremely well with Asta in that his Wind Cutter allows him to thin out the ranks of weaker enemies to allow Asta and other teammates to concentrate on higher-value targets.
The best pairings and teams
The following are the best pairings that you should aim to use in Black Clover M. Ideally, you’ll want to ensure that these characters are either secondary to the Asta/Yuno duo explained above, or change the game plan enough to accomplish similar things to them.
These characters are from our S+ tier characters in our Black Clover M tier list! So bear in mind these are the best in terms of what you can gain, so aside from Asta and Yuno, there’s likely some rolling involved with building these pairs and teams.
- Asta & Yuno
- Yami & Jack the Ripper
- Mars & Lotus Whomalt
- Fana & Vetto
- Charlotte Roselei & Sol Marron
- Mimosa Vermillion & Noelle Silva
Using these pairings, we recommend the following Black Clover M teams to make the most of their abilities!
- Asta & Yuno + ANY - Asta and Yuna, as stated, synergise well and are great characters to centre a variety of teams around. For example, you can use Mars & Lotus with their abilities to inflict debuffs on multiple enemies and absorb damage.
- Yami & Jack + Fana & Vetto - These two pairs are geared towards doing greater damage to, and absorbing damage from, boss enemies respectively. This makes them a good pairing for fighting boss-level characters, but they are rare and need to be properly levelled.
- Yami & Jack + Mars & Lotus - As stated above, Yami & Jack are good for taking on bosses, while Mars & Lotus are geared towards fighting and debuffing larger groups of enemies. They can be teamed for bosses where additional waves of regular enemies may prove a problem.
- Mars & Lotus + Charlotte & Sol - Both of these pairs benefit from or provide taunt debuffs to enemies. Charlotte & Sol (specifically Sol) directly benefit from being attacked by enemies who have taunts applied to them, while Mars & Lotus apply these with their United and normal attacks.
- Mimosa & Noelle + ANY - The strength of Mimosa and Noelle is their excellent support strength. With the application of barriers to low HP allies, healing as part of their United attack and more, they can help sustain characters in drawn-out fights.
- Yami & Jack + Mimosa & Noelle - Further to Yami & Jack’s potential to help take on bosses, Mimosa & Noelle can help sustain them in a drawn-out fight as well as help absorb any damage. The only issue may be that enemies are not drawn by taunts with this team and may attack your supports too.