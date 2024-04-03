Season six of Black Clover M introduces new mages Yami and Luck

Test out Luck's Lightning Edge ability.

New SSR mages Yami and Luck join the fray

Squad Arena mode is coming back for a limited time

Nab the Wizard King during the Return Rate-Up Banner SSR The Wizard King Julius

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Season Six: Ceremony is now live. From today until the 29th, you can obtain new limited-time SSR mages, Yami and Luck. Additionally, they will be available again from April 8th to the 21st.

The mobile RPG's new limited-time heroes Yami and Luck come with new mage skill pages. A Sense-Type attacker, Yami boasts a distinct Bleed ability allowing him to remove enemy counterattacks while dealing Bleed damage. This new mage also has a Continuous Slash skill that when activated increases the extra damage dealt up to four times. Further, Yami’s Dimension Slash ability lets him remove all Continuous Damage and grants you a barrier for the next two turns.

Luck is a Technique-Type character capable of electrocuting enemies. Using his Spark skill, Luck can give his allies Counterattack effects. This new character's Lightning Edge skill lets him remove an enemy's Barrier.

You can also check out the newest Chapter 10 trailer by visiting any of the RPGs' social media channels. The trailer shows Fana regaining her memories and freeing herself from a curse. Meanwhile, Asta finds he's gained new powers and must face a challenging opponent. The Queen of Witches makes an appearance that leads to questions of the Black Bulls' fate.

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Season Six: Ceremony will also be reviving the Squad Arena for a week. From April 8th to the 14th you can participate in Squad Arean mode in which you and your teammates will work together to show off your strategy skills. By participating, you’ll have a chance to gain rewards like Accessory Enchantment Stones and Yuls. Further, the top three players on each server can win a Legendary Accessory Enchantment Stone Selection Box.

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King is available on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game, follow Black Clover Me on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), or YouTube.