Birdman Go! lets you collect bird-themed personalities across an idle RPG, out now on Android

A different kind of bird-watching

More than 60 Birdman characters to collect

Reap idle rewards even when offline

Duke it out with other players in PvP

Loongcheer Game has announced the official launch of Birdman Go! on Android, offering an avian-themed idle experience you can get your hands on from Google Play. In particular, the idle RPG puts more than 60 Birdman characters front and centre across six factions, with colourful cartoonish vibes based on famous personalities you might just be familiar with.

In Birdman Go!, you can look forward to collecting and upgrading your lineup of heroes with a variety of gear and runes to prep them for different PvE gameplay systems. Go on raids with your roster of Birdmen, or if you're feeling a little bit more competitive, you can try your hand at the PvP mode and climb up the ranks against other players across the globe.

Given the RPG's idle nature, you can reap rewards even when you're offline. Plus, you can take advantage of the free 100 draws at launch, so you can easily build your collection right from the get-go. Of course, the idle genre means convenient auto-battle content too, so you can upgrade your characters without breaking a sweat.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more low-key experiences on your device, why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Birdman Go! on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official YouTube channel for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.