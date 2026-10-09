Bills Must Be Paid turns smashing piggy banks into a strangely satisfying stress buster

I wish I had a hammer for my bills

Smash piggy banks to collect cash

Pay bills to unlock useful perks

Build your hand through upgrades and legacy points

I read the name Bills Must Be Paid and felt a bit attacked. At some point in adulthood, that sentence stops sounding like a title and starts sounding like the first of the month. So, it’s a relief that this one’s a stress buster instead.

Bills Must Be Paid has just opened pre-registration on iOS and Android. It's an active incremental where you smash piggy banks for cash, and every smash costs stamina. When your hand gets too tired to carry on, the run's over.

The bills, meanwhile, keep accumulating just like in real life. Ignore them, and bankruptcy is your destiny, apparently. Pay them off and you unlock perks that help you clear the next lot faster, plus legacy points to spend on rings and bracelets that upgrade your hand once you've declared bankruptcy anyway. Going bust as a progression system.

Not every piggy plays along, either. Some run off when they see you coming and others are too lazy to move. Then there are the ones carrying money you never had in the first place, and since each one spawns random loot, you won't know which is holding the most until it's in bits.

The skill tree branches off in several directions. You can build up your grip strength, hit the gym, pump up your wrist, get luckier, or develop a caffeine habit, which is the most realistic option of the lot.

Further in there are abilities like rock rain and an electrified hammer. Hammers come in different types too, with some trading radius for a higher crit chance and others swinging fast and wide with less damage behind them. Rare coins are in there to collect as well.

No release date yet, but Bills Must Be Paid is now available for pre-registration on mobile.

Until it lands, our lists of the best free games on iOS and Android have a few that won't add anything to the pile.