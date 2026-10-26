Bills Must Be Paid, the piggy bank smashing-sim, now has a release date for mobile

Bills Must Be Paid is the new roguelite incremental game coming to mobile

Rike Games' debut premium game has you smashing piggy banks for cash

And it's set to come to iOS and Android very soon!

Ready for a smashing good time? In Bills Must be Paid, the incremental game from developer Rike Games, you can do just that. Smash piggy banks to get cash, try not to tire yourself out, fail anyway and come back stronger (at least in the hand department). And now, Bills Must be Paid has confirmed its release for mobile on November 1st as a one-time $5.99 purchase!

You may recall we covered Bills Must Be Paid a few weeks ago, and Tanish seemed to be enamoured with its curious mix of incremental game mechanics and Balatro-style roguelite progression. In Bills Must be Paid, the only objective is to keep smashing while watching your stamina, aiming to keep ahead of the ever-increasing costs as you harvest cash from smashed swine.

Smashing!

As far as incremental games go, Bills Must be Paid is a genius mix of the constantly climbing numbers and visceral thrill of, well, smashing stuff! And with a variety of upgrades including rings for your hand, hammers, and various piggy banks that offer random loot or attempts to evade your ever-smashing hammer, Bills Must be Paid offers more of an active challenge.

There's certainly something to be said for the borderline-addictive quality of something like Bills Must Be Paid, with its exciting number-crunching gameplay. But that's for the philosophers, and for those who simply want to mix in Balatro-style upgrades and progression with moment-to-moment exciting smashing gameplay, Bills Must Be Paid is certainly one to watch. So keep an eye out for it on iOS and Android, November 1st, retailing for $5.99!

And if you need even more incremental games, in the vein of the aforementioned hit roguelite, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Balatro? Whether it's more poker-esque shenanigans or duelling with death for your very soul, there's exciting progression and roguelite action to be had.