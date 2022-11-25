Bike Riders lets you race against other players across stunning yet challenging terrain, out now on Android

T-Bull S.A has announced the official launch of Bike Riders, the Polish indie game development studio's motocross racing game on mobile. The game lets players duke it out with other racers across the globe as they compete for various trophies and the ultimate bragging rights.

In Bike Riders, players can look forward to putting their skills to the test in high-speed motocross races across challenging terrain. It's motorcycle mayhem as players race through gorgeous routes to score unique trophies in different events.

The game also lets players customise their favourite bikes to boost their performance. These upgrades aren't just for cosmetic purposes - boosts can include vast improvements to stats such as Acceleration, Top Speed, Braking Power, Steering, Suspension and Weight.

As players progress through the game, they can discover new locales as well as marvel at the breathtaking mountain and forest trails. The multiplayer competition system offers plenty of adrenaline-pumping PvP content as well in the midst of realistic driving physics and a variety of motorbike modifications to suit different players' tastes.

The Discord channel is available for eager players to discuss tactics and wins with like-minded individuals across the globe. Real-time duels are presented in beautiful 3D graphics as players vie for the top spot in the online leaderboards.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can now download Bike Riders on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

