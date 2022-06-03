Bike Clash, a brand new BMX simulation sports game, launches in early access for Android

The multiplayer sports simulator Bike Clash has officially launched in early access today, allowing players to compete in breakneck speed BMX races all across the globe. Developed by T-Bull, you can expect to see realistic physics and plenty of dangerous and high-octane races through expansive lush forests and mountainsides alike.

Fans of BMX as a sport have always had their options fairly limited when it came to simulators for the activity, especially on mobile, so it’s very nice to see Bike Clash release to a global audience. Within Bike Clash, you’ll be competing with other players through multiplayer from all over the world in high-speed, intense, and sometimes even dangerous races. The danger comes from the tracks that Bike Clash will have you racing through, which range from wide-open forests that require high awareness to weaving through winding paths, to places like a snowy mountainside where traction on your tires won’t be in your favour.

Combine those both beautiful and deadly courses with the fact that you can customize your character’s gear as well as their bike, and properly tune your bike with upgraded wheels, better steering, and more, and you’ve got a lovely mix for any BMX fan. Players will also be happy to know that realism is a big stress for Bike Clash, and it intends to be a simulation game in the same way titles like Ultimate Golf! or NBA 2K seek to simulate their respective sports.

So, whether a fan of intense racing games or a BMX diehard who’s felt unsatisfied with mobile game options lately, this is the one for you. To begin your biking journey, you can download Bike Clash’s early access client for free on Google Play. Currently, there’s no word on an iOS release.