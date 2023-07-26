Best surgery games on mobile
You always wanted to become a surgeon, but you never got a chance to go to medical school and become one? These surgery games are as close as it gets to the real deal.
Of all the professions a person can aim to be, a surgeon is both a difficult and admirable one to pursue. The sheer amount of academic work and research that needs to be done just so that you can earn the right to stand in the operating room. You need to spend years going through simulations and practices while learning all the various quirks of the body. This also takes into account that every person reacts differently to different stimuli, situations, and medications which can completely change your approach. Those who dream of pursuing such a profession but can't instead turn to a library of surgery games.
The surgery genre of gaming is a very strange one. It is over-saturated with shiny cartoon graphics depicting very gross and disgusting bodily afflictions. As such, it gets hard to take this genre seriously despite the value it could have in terms of simulation and education. Thankfully there are some surgery games, both sincere and humorous, that have managed to thrive in the sea of grossness. If it is a field that appeals to you, there are some titles you can download onto your phone to practice in your spare time.
1
Bio Inc. Redemption
Surgeons hold a lot of power in their hands as their actions can literally decide who lives or dies. This is quite obvious in Bio Inc. Redemption: Plague where you are the head practitioner of a very dubious medical organization. The game revolves around the idea of diseases and you need to choose which side you're on. If you decide to create an illness, you're trying to make the most deadly and inoperable one. You can also be a beacon of healing as you identify new and deadly illnesses while examining bodies to find the symptoms and determine the best possible treatment.Download here
2
Surgery Master
The EMTs are the first to arrive at the scene but sometimes there just isn't enough time. A patient can be in such dire condition that preliminary surgery needs to be performed at the scene or in the ambulance. Such tension is captured in Surgery Master. The title serves as an idea of what you need to become in order to succeed. Each of your patients is in dire straits and you're the only one who can save their lives. Use whatever tools you have on hand to quickly examine and perform before things get critical.Download Surgery Master
3
Doctor 911 Hospital Simulator
One of the more educational games on the list, Doctor 911 Hospital Simulator has you performing surgeries in a number of related settings. The minimal graphics allow you to really focus on what you're looking for and what you have to do. It really lives up to the name of a simulator with patients looking more akin to test dummies than real humans offering a bit of a disconnect. Not only do you learn more about the body, but you learn more about the facilities and procedures that you would need to become familiar with in an actual emergency.Download Doctor 911 Hospital Simulator
4
Mask of the Plague Doctor
The period of the Black Plague is a significant historical event that threatened to wipe out most of the world. Since then, pandemics and epidemics have occurred throughout time with surgeons always finding themselves on the frontline. Among the most memorable were the plague doctors with the Mask of the Plague Doctor offering a story to follow. As a doctor living during the plague, you need to navigate the text using knowledge and intuition to cure as many patients as you can. At the very least, maybe you can ease their suffering.Download Mask of the Plague Doctor
5
Surgeon Simulator
Perhaps the game that is credited for being the surgeon game that everyone has heard about, you've got Surgeon Simulator. As a new surgeon on the job, you've got a patient who has so many problems that you wonder how they're even alive. While you float over their various body parts, you'll need to use the surrounding tools to cut open the body and remove what needs to be removed. Of course, you'll also have to monitor your patient's vitals since even the smallest cut will lead to blood loss, a loss of life for them, and a loss of the game for you.Download Surgeon Simulator
6
Gastro Ex
This may be the most accurate and intense surgery game on here focusing on the work of gastroenterologists and appears to be used by them as well. Gastro EX has you exploring the vastness and intricacies of the gastrointestinal system, a breeding ground for problems in any sort of person. You need to carefully navigate the various tracts and report any conditions you might find. Based on that, you can decide the proper procedures to move forward with in order to clean up the patient's internal health so that they can have better external living.Download Gastro Ex
7
Full Code Medical Simulation
As the name implies, this game tries to provide a full experience with fully rendered digital patients of different sizes, ages, backgrounds, and problems. Full Code Medical Simulation puts you in front of patients suffering from unknown issues awaiting your diagnosis. You can use tools like X-Rays to get an idea of what they're suffering from and what can be done about it. The game is so accurate and acknowledged, that you can even apply to earn CME credits through the proper channels.Download Full Code Medical Simulation
8
Dream Hospital Real Doctor Sim
Sort of building on top of Full Code Medical Simulation, Dream Hospital Real Doctor Sim provides more of a full hospital experience at the cost of some realism. You're not just looking after patients and performing surgery, you're also running the hospital and overseeing the duties of those employed. It's definitely a title full of tasks that will keep you on your feet and running all over the place just to keep things afloat and keep people alive. The good news is that there are moments and activities that provide a bit of reprieve throughout the day.
These are the most accurate and the most interesting surgery games on mobile if you'd love to satisfy your thirst for...cutting people open? Okay, okay, helping them.Download Dream Hospital Real Doctor Sim