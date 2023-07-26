Best surgery games on mobile

You always wanted to become a surgeon, but you never got a chance to go to medical school and become one? These surgery games are as close as it gets to the real deal.

Of all the professions a person can aim to be, a surgeon is both a difficult and admirable one to pursue. The sheer amount of academic work and research that needs to be done just so that you can earn the right to stand in the operating room. You need to spend years going through simulations and practices while learning all the various quirks of the body. This also takes into account that every person reacts differently to different stimuli, situations, and medications which can completely change your approach. Those who dream of pursuing such a profession but can't instead turn to a library of surgery games.

The surgery genre of gaming is a very strange one. It is over-saturated with shiny cartoon graphics depicting very gross and disgusting bodily afflictions. As such, it gets hard to take this genre seriously despite the value it could have in terms of simulation and education. Thankfully there are some surgery games, both sincere and humorous, that have managed to thrive in the sea of grossness. If it is a field that appeals to you, there are some titles you can download onto your phone to practice in your spare time.