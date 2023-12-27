Top 15 best mobile stealth games
Do you prefer a silent approach and staying out of sight right before striking a deathly blow? These stealth games will enable all of it and more.
The average video game character can do more than the average person which is what makes playing games so empowering. There's still value in more realistic games or in characters that are more vulnerable than their peers. Because of this, they can't just go in swinging wildly and hope to win, they need more tact. Thus, the stealth genre came to be and provides a whole new set of challenges. Ideally, you want to get in, do your job, and get out without anyone realizing you were there. While this is more popular on consoles, it still has a place on mobile.
Stealth games tend to follow certain themes usually, with ninjas and assassins at the top of the list. Despite how powerful and skilled the game can make them out to be, they're also fragile when it comes to swarms of soldiers descending upon them. As such, you'll be given a number of tactics and skills to help you stay hidden. Whether this means sticking to the shadows, moving through the ventilation system, the goal is to never trip the alarm once. These mobile games will test your patience and your ability to plan a stealthy way to your objective.
1
Card Thief
The thief profession is almost always associated with stealth as the best can hide any evidence they’ve ever been somewhere. This makes you think about how you can hide your presence when moving through cards. Well, that question might be answered in Card Thief by Arnold Rauers. As a thief, the places you'll be infiltrating will be assembled by a number of different cards. Using your own skills, you'll need to make plays that allow you to move undetected by staying in the shadows and creating darkness so that you can steal the most loot.
2
Assassin's Creed Rebellion
The Assassin's Creed series is known to gamers and non-gamers alike, having appeared on multiple platforms. In terms of mobile, Ubisoft presents Assassin's Creed Rebellion for you to play on the go. Like other strategy RPGs of this type, it's about assembling the perfect team for the job. You'll not only have the fan-favourite Ezio to join you, but assassins from different countries and eras to lend you a hand. Alternate between managing your base and giving your units the best equipment so you can storm strongholds, take out targets, and grab whatever you can carry. It captivates the essence of gameplay from the PC and console series, fans of stealth games are really in for a treat with this one.
3
Republique
A cry for help is a great way to hook a person into any story, especially about escaping a totalitarian state. Presented by Camouflaj, LLC is République, a stealth game about guiding someone to salvation. After receiving a message from a woman named Hope, you realize she is trapped in a strict and harsh regime plagued by overwhelming surveillance. By using the state's own tech against it, as well as Hope's own skills, you need to lead her along a safe path, avoiding detection, and solving any puzzles you come across.
4
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows
Of all the criminal professions, a hitman is one of the darkest and most violent. Even so, the Hitman series continues to produce successful games. Square Enix has brought it to mobile in the form of Hitman Sniper. This time around, Agent 47 takes a long-distance approach to his assignments. Rather than getting up close and personal with random items and disguises, you must choose the best vantage points for 47 to position himself for a clean kill. Experiment with different rifles and angles as you strive to stay at the top hitman in the world.
5
SpyFall
What makes mobile gaming convenient is that everyone has a phone, which makes it the perfect platform to try out party games. A title to consider is Spyfall by Wiline that you can set next time you're in a group together. When the game begins, each player reads a card on their phone, turns it over, and then passes it to the next player. Whoever gets the SPY card must keep it a secret along with any information they learn. The players must then ask each other questions to determine who the spy is through a vote. Test your ability to read and defraud those who know you best.
6
Robbery Madness
When it comes to robbery, many think there should be a sort of finesse to pulling it off effectively. The thing is, video games endow you with limited restrictions so you have more options to go wild. You can see some of this in Robbery Madness by Marek Klvana. Although there are some elements of stealth games in this first-person title, you're also welcome to be as destructive as possible. Sneak around to avoid robots and people or just grab the nearest crowbar and start breaking some windows.
7
Snipers vs. Thieves
Well, this is like playing hide and seek in plain sight, and your goal is to get spotted sometimes, and to stay hidden most of the time! Let me explain that a bit. Snipers are the ones trying to...well snipe thieves that are trying to run away after a successful heist. Their goal is to stop every thief. Thieves, on the other hand, have to figure out diversions, run and hide behind obstacles, have to dive and slide across the road just to avoid the fire. One hit, and you're going down. Not much is at stake, huh?
The graphics is cute and cartoonish with a very wide colour palette, and most of the game looks rather casual and fun, which it really is. Simple concept, but working exactly as intended!
8
Ninja Assassin: Stealth hunter
Ninjas are stealthy and assassins are expected to be stealthy, so combining the two would arguably create one of the stealthiest beings ever. Just how stealthy they can be is up to you and you can test it out in Ninja Assassin: Stealth Hunter by Cybernautica. This top-down game puts you in the role of a small purple blob with a grudge against security companies. The reason for this seems to be that the focus is taking out guards on patrol while you collect keys and stay out of sight.
9
Hello Neighbor
Tiny Build has created some of the strangest most random games out there, but they made an interesting choice to pursue something terrifying. Hello Neighbor drew a lot of attention for its adaptive AI and is now available on mobile. Though the game is still working through some technical issues, there's still a lot to enjoy in a manner of speaking. You play the neighbour to the most suspicious man in the world and your curiosity drives you to break into his house and find out what he's hiding. Learn his routine, find entry points, and avoid traps as you try to uncover a dark secret. You'll find it to be one of the scariest stealth games on mobiles.
10
Space Marshals 3
When you think about it, space is where anything can happen, which is why it's the perfect setting for games. Many follow the premise of getting a dynamic team together to explore the stars and take on any mission that comes your way. The Space Marshals series is all about this and Pixelbite enhances it with Space Marshals 3. You're tasked with getting together a crew of space adventurers to travel the stars and catch criminals. A combination of tactics and stealth will need to be employed to ensure success.
11
Horrorfield - Multiplayer Survival Horror Game
Dead by Daylight redefined how much fun 1vMore games could be during the lockdown. While their mobile version is still being tweaked, a strong alternative is Horrorfield by Skytec Games, Inc. As is to be expected, players will be transported to a setting that would fit in any old slasher film. They can either play as survivors who need to escape or the killer who needs to… well, kill. All the archetypes and tropes are here in a haunting version of hide-and-seek.
12
Stealth Master: Assassin Ninja
Whether you're a ninja assassin or an assassin ninja, stealth is a requirement to do your job well. Though you're not a stealth hunter this time, Say Games Ltd. makes you a Stealth Master. In a world full of round 3D stick figures, your goal is to be sneaky and deadly. Whether that means finding a place to perch and pick off targets with a rifle, or pulling out a blade and stealth your way to victory, you have options. And to add some flair, you can customise your assassin with a variety of accessories.
13
Stealth Inc. 2
If running a company is hard, then running a stealth company must be even harder. Yet, that's what you're expected to do in the sequel Stealth Inc. 2 by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios. Instead of sending employees into the field, you have a seemingly infinite supply of clones at your disposal. That means you can throw clones at the problem and try out different strategies as you work your way through assignments. Complete all the levels and try not to burn through too many disposable personnel.
14
Beholder
At this point, it's not as paranoid as it used to be to think that someone is watching you, but the comfort comes from hoping they're far away. If your landlord was spying on you, that would not make an evening at home a relaxing experience. You're placed into the role of said landlord in Beholder by Creative Mobile Games. This invasive management sim has you playing a landlord overseeing your apartments in a police state. You'll watch your tenants, learn about them, and then decide whether you think they pose a threat. Put your morals to the test.
15
Dog Thief
If cats are naturally stealthy, dogs are comically stealthy, which is just as entertaining. Canines of all shapes and sizes will always do what they can to get the food they shouldn't. CHI Games lets you try this out in Dog Thief. As a Shiba Inu, one of the more recognizable dog breeds in the world, you're given some goals that sound easy. Namely, stealing food from places guarded by other dogs. Prove you're the stealthiest dog by getting past them and chowing down on those tasty treats.
These are all of the mobile stealth games that we have prepared at the moment. We might expand the list in a while if we find more titles worth adding. So, do your bit and leave a comment below, we will review all of them!