Top 15 best mobile stealth games

Do you prefer a silent approach and staying out of sight right before striking a deathly blow? These stealth games will enable all of it and more.

The average video game character can do more than the average person which is what makes playing games so empowering. There's still value in more realistic games or in characters that are more vulnerable than their peers. Because of this, they can't just go in swinging wildly and hope to win, they need more tact. Thus, the stealth genre came to be and provides a whole new set of challenges. Ideally, you want to get in, do your job, and get out without anyone realizing you were there. While this is more popular on consoles, it still has a place on mobile.

tend to follow certain themes usually, with ninjas and assassins at the top of the list. Despite how powerful and skilled the game can make them out to be, they're also fragile when it comes to swarms of soldiers descending upon them. As such, you'll be given a number of tactics and skills to help you stay hidden. Whether this means sticking to the shadows, moving through the ventilation system, the goal is to never trip the alarm once. These mobile games will test your patience and your ability to plan a stealthy way to your objective.