Top 5 best mobile games for your mental health
When it comes to mental health, everyone seems to be taking more steps to practice self-care. Whether it’s being more mindful, writing lists in the morning, or spending more time on themselves, there are lots of different ways to take care of yourself and your mental wellbeing. There are actually a lot of different apps that can help you practice breathing, meditate or better keep track of your time working too.
But, are there games that can help your mental health and help you relax? Of course. And we put together a list of the best mobile games for that purpose, in the hope that you would find something to bring into your routine, so that you can continue to improve your mental wellbeing!
Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.
1
My Oasis
My Oasis is a relaxing, calming game all about building your own little island. This island isn’t too big - it’s not overwhelming or hard to spot various areas inside of it. You can fill the island with trees, flowers and animals, watching it grow. You are able to interact through playing musical chords, which is very peaceful and soothing, matching the calm world that continues to grow under your care.
2
Windosill
Windosill is a group of ten mysterious worlds, which function like puzzle boxes or picture books, with small animations and interactive worlds, coaxing you to tap places to see what you can discover. There isn’t a wrong answer in this game - no massive puzzle to solve or timer ticking down. Instead, it’s a single experience that you are meant to just play around with, investigate the world and see what you can uncover.
3
Rakko Ukabe
If you are a fan of sea otters and find the ocean relaxing, Rakko Ukabe allows you to lure adorable otters to your island. You can leave food out for them, toys for them to play with, and slowly watch them come to you, visiting for a brief amount of time, in hopes of seeing you and gaining more treats. Though it’s a bunch of bursts of small amounts of gameplay, Rakko Ukabe is adorable and relaxing in its own way.
4
Viridi
Ever want plants but don’t have a green thumb or any luck when it comes to keeping them alive? Viridi allows you to take care of a plant, but if you forget about it for a few days, weeks, months.. It won’t die. You can actually pick out the decorations, pot, the type of flower you want - it’s a great game to pour some time into, growing something that will continue to actually stay alive, even if you don’t have time for it.
5
Uzu, An Interactive Light Show
Uzu isn’t quite a game and is more of a toy. A mindless toy where you play around with colours, as points of light shoot across the screen, allowing you to twirl them, freeze them and generally play around with them. The colours, patterns and shapes are relaxing and fun to play around with - there is no end goal or timer or win state. Just something colourful to look at and toy around with, like interacting with a lovely bit of colour.