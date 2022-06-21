Top 5 best mobile games for your mental health

When it comes to mental health, everyone seems to be taking more steps to practice self-care. Whether it’s being more mindful, writing lists in the morning, or spending more time on themselves, there are lots of different ways to take care of yourself and your mental wellbeing. There are actually a lot of different apps that can help you practice breathing, meditate or better keep track of your time working too.

But, are there games that can help your mental health and help you relax? Of course. And we put together a list of the best mobile games for that purpose, in the hope that you would find something to bring into your routine, so that you can continue to improve your mental wellbeing!

Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.