Bendy's Nightmare Run sees a classic endless runner make a welcome return to mobile

Bendy's Nightmare Run sees the cult hit endless runner return to mobile

Originally shelved due to legal troubles in the late 2010s, it's returning later this week

Nightmare Run sees game mascot Bendy attempting to outrace his pursuers in classic cartoon style

You know, there have been numerous reasons why a game can get yanked from app stores. The developer or publisher closing, a simple lack of interest from fans, or, in the case of Bendy's mobile debut, legal troubles. But now, the once-thought-lost Bendy in Nightmare Run is returning to iOS and Android as Bendy's Nightmare Run! A subtle name change, but a change nonetheless.

Slated to arrive August 19th, Bendy's Nightmare Run is as you'd expect from the title. It features the titular antagonist of Bendy and the Ink Machine in an endless runner adventure dodging foes and obstacles. But while this is exciting news for fans, it's also an opportunity to go over the story that led up to this point.

Studio troubles

See, Bendy in Nightmare Run was, as previously mentioned, originally available for mobile before being pulled. First launching in 2018, it was produced in collaboration between Joey Drew Studios, KindlyBeast and Phatmojo, the latter being a producer of official merchandise for the game.

Apparently, that's where the upset began, as Phatmojo later filed a lawsuit against Joey Drew Studios. The lawsuit ended up being settled, and Phatmojo would later go out of business. And while I've seen it floated around that Nightmare Run had been permanently shelved, that no longer seems to be the case.

While we'll have to wait and see exactly how Bendy's Nightmare Run differs from the original, our Bendy in Nightmare Run review should still offer a great overview of what to expect! So watch this space and keep an eye out for Bendy's Nightmare Run going live later this week.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your endless runner skills ahead of the game's launch, then, as you might expect, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best endless runner games for Android and see some of our top selections you can play right now!