Beat Hazard Arcade finally brings its music-powered mayhem to iOS and Android

Sixteen years later, your playlist is still the most dangerous weapon on screen

Your music shapes every battle

Built-in soundtrack features over three hours of music

Cross-platform leaderboards and premium upgrades included

Beat Hazard has been around since 2010, which makes it older than most of the phones you'd be playing it on now. Cold Beam's twin-stick shooter made its name by letting your own music library drive the chaos, weapons flaring on peaks, enemies surging with the bass, screen going completely mental in time with whatever you had loaded up. Beat Hazard Arcade brings that to iOS and Android. Finally.

The catch in 2026, as Stephen pointed out in his hands-on, is that most of us don't actually have music stored on our phones anymore. It's all streaming. So, the big sell of playing your own library might not land the way it once did, unless Cold Beam sorts something out with Spotify or Apple Music down the line.

Good news is the built-in soundtrack more than holds its own. Over three hours of tracks from electronic producer Johnny Frizz, all purpose-built for the game. They're probably going to work better than whatever you'd have loaded anyway. The music drives everything, weapons, enemy spawns, visual intensity, so having tracks designed around that makes a noticeable difference.

The controls don't seem to have much trouble on a touchscreen. Dynamic analogue sticks let you place your thumbs wherever suits you, left for movement, right for a stream of rainbow bullets. Keeping mobile and grabbing score multipliers between dodges is most of the strategy, and it plays fast enough that you'll restart songs just to beat your own runs.

Beat Hazard Arcade also has cross-platform leaderboards against PS5. You can unlock Boss Rush, Survival mode, six extra weapons and ship overdrive through a single one-time purchase. No subscriptions, no energy systems, no loot boxes.

Sixteen years from bedroom indie project to your pocket. Beat Hazard Arcade is out now on iOS and Android.

If twin-stick shooters are your thing, check out our list of the best shooters on Android!