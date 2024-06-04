Battle Guys is the Stumble Guys creators' newest hat in the ring with battle royale action

Kitka Games' latest attempt to reinvent a formula is here

Battle Guys is Stumble Guys dev Kitka Games' latest title

Soft-launched earlier in May, it's already begun to garner a following

It's a take on the Fortnite formula of battle royales and may be intended as a competitor

With the release of Kitka Games' Stumble Guys, the developer caught onto the developing trend of Fall Guys-alikes at the best possible time. Thanks in part to no significant competitors, and their inspiration's sluggish development at the time, Stumble Guys became a massive success, collaborating with many top brands.

Now it seems that Kitka Games aren't content to rest on their laurels, and are now taking a jump into another genre with the battle royale shooter Battle Guys.

Soft-launched earlier in May, much like Stumble Guys, Kitka Games' Battle Guys is clearly a take on the Fortnite formula. And while it may seem to be a bit of a crazy thing to do, taking on one of gaming's biggest titles, we do think there's a bit of method behind the madness.

For one, as we said, Stumble Guys capitalised on Fall Guys' sluggish development and lack of a mobile version that severely hampered its potential player base. While it's not the best example for those of us who try to argue against the idea mobile gaming has a ripoff culture, Kitka Games did move fast and find major success translating the formula and building on it.

Similarly, Fortnite has of course run into major trouble on mobile thanks to Tim Sweeney's ongoing crusade against Apple and Google. And while we won't argue about the ethics or who's right and who's wrong in that particular argument, for those willing to play by the rules, the playing field is virtually wide open for them to take Fortnite's place.

So will Kitka Games once again clutch their way into the top spot on the charts? Or is this a step too far? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you want to see what we reckon is worth playing, take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see more!