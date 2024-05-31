Looney Tunes to join Stumble Guys in equally loony collab

That's (not) all folks!

Stumble Guys is hosting another major collab with hit cartoon franchise, the Looney Tunes

New Stumblers and more await, alongside a brand new game mode!

Payload Delivery utilises the new escort mechanic, and has you drop off wacky Acme gadgets to a drop point

Stumble Guys is set to continue its catalogue of crazy crossovers with the introduction of a new collaboration with the iconic animation franchise, the Looney Tunes.

The collaboration doesn't just introduce new character appearances based on iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird and Daffy Duck, it also adds an entirely new mode! And it might not be what you might assume.

Yes, courtesy of this collab, Stumble Guys now boasts a Payload Delivery game mode. This is exactly what it says on the tin and requires you to deliver a wide variety of wacky Acme gadgets to the designated drop-off.

To do so you'll utilise a brand new escort mechanic, or try to stop the delivery using booby traps, by blocking or simply outmanoeuvring your opponents.

There's not really much to be said about the Looney Tunes, given that we can safely assume most people know or at least instinctually recognise characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. However, one bit of trivia you may not know is that the Looney Tunes are named as such because they were originally made to show off music owned by Warner Bros. Same thing for the old Merry Melodies shorts made by everyone's favourite megacorp Disney.

And who said games couldn't teach you anything huh?

We're particularly interested in the new escort mechanic as well, even if it is an added thing to what was previously wearing its Fall Guys influence on its sleeve. But doing more to differentiate itself is not a bad thing.

So, check out the Looney Tunes collab in Stumble Guys, which starts today!

