June's Journey set to kick off a witchy new collaboration with hit musical Wicked

It isn't easy being green

June's Journey is set to team up with Wicked 2 in a new collab

The second part of the silver screen adaptation of the hit musical comes to mobile

Jump into six new scenes and meet characters from the film in an exclusive storyline

Hit hidden object puzzler June's Journey is set to collab with one of the biggest musical releases of the year. Yes, if you hadn't already guessed, the fantasy of the Wizard of Oz-inspired musical Wicked is coming to the world of June's Journey!

Specifically, Wicked 2, the upcoming second half of the new film series. Running from November 1st 2025, all the way to January 31st 2026, it takes you to the land of Oz. The Memoirs special event, which players will already be familiar with, takes you into six new hidden object scenes.

These are inspired by key locations from the musical, recognisable to fans of both screen and stage. Be it the Emerald City, Munchkinland, Shiz University and beyond, alongside a new storyline that will see June Parker uncovering her own mysteries alongside the characters of Wicked.

Rev up your broomstick

Naturally, you can also look forward to the dulcet tones of Defying Gravity woven into the gameplay, too.

I'm usually quite middling on collaborations for franchises I'm not already a fan of. But I am mildly curious how exactly the story of Wicked will work its way into that of June's Journey.

Considering that the hidden object puzzler takes place during the 1920s (and a bit beyond) there might be a bit of real-world history there. But of course, it could also just be handwaved for the sake of convenience. Either way, though, I'm betting more than a few of you're excited to see this hit musical make its way to mobile.

And if June's Journey ends up giving you an itch for puzzles that you need to scratch, then you're in luck. Because mobile is absolutely jam-packed with amazing brain-teasers and neuron-busters, as we've demonstrated in our list of the best puzzle games for Android!