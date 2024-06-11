Battle Crush's new trailer out now, with launch right around the corner

Check out another big teaser!

Battle Crush is set to release on June 27th

Check out the latest trailer shown off at Summer Games Fest

Don't forget to pre-register for exciting rewards!

Battle Crush, NCSoft's upcoming mythological MOBA, has released a new trailer ahead of its June 27th launch. Showing off more gameplay and animations, it also reminds players to pre-register ahead of the early access for Nintendo Switch and mobile in June, in order to take advantage of some mighty rewards.

Having already gotten to grips with Battle Crush during the game's periods of access, we're happy to report this new mythological MOBA has been shaping up to be a real worthy addition to the landscape. So if you're at all interested in fun, over-the-top combat and a more cartoonish take on the genre, then be sure to pre-register ahead of launch on the official Battle Crush website.

As for what else there is to say? Well, we can comment that Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest certainly seems popular with mobile. We've seen MiHoYo show off a new trailer for the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail update, and Once Human even got a (albeit PC-only) release date at the event.

Given that E3 has slipped by the wayside this year, we can only assume that, despite the high price of entry for SGF, it seems to be more diverse in the platforms it draws on. What'll we see next year? Well, we'll just have to wait.

In the meantime, want to see what else has caught our eye this year? Well, despite the fact we're only halfway through our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) is already looking pretty beefy.

And if you want to get ahead with Battle Crush ahead of release, be sure to check in our Calixer (character) tier list to see what characters from this mythological roster, whether it be Poseidon, Lancelot or a baseball-playing dinosaur(?).