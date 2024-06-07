Battle Crush will open Early Access on June 27th, with pre-registrations currently ongoing

Crush your enemies with style

NCSOFT has announced that Battle Crush, the studio's upcoming action brawler, will open its Early Access phase this June 27th, inviting everyone to join in on all the rowdy multiplayer mayhem across different platforms. Landing on iOS, Android, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch, the game will feature full cross-play support so you can duke it out with your friends and frenemies no matter which platform you're on.

In Battle Crush, you can look forward to going head-to-head with others in a fight to be the last one standing across constantly shrinking arenas. Characters called Calixers are at your disposal, with a variety of different skills based on mythological creatures and epic gods.

If you just can't wait to get your hands on this brawler, you can pre-register to get first dibs as soon as it launches - not to mention that signing up also rewards you with in-game goodies and special perks such as a Freyja weapon skin and more. You can also catch a new trailer that will drop during Summer Game Fest’s broadcast in Los Angeles at 2 PM PT.

Does all that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're curious about the upcoming title, why not take a gander at our Battle Crush preview to get an idea of how it all works?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Battle Crush on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.