Battle Crush's early-access beta is now live for Switch, Steam and mobile!

Try it out on your platform of choice, today!

Battle Crush, the mythology-inspired MOBA, is now in early access

This more family-friendly take on the formula includes some Smash-inspired mechanics

Get it now on Google Play and the App Store

Mythology-inspired MOBA Battle Crush is now live in early access for mobile, Switch and Steam. Duke it out with a roster of 15 characters called 'Calixers', all inspired by mythological and folkloric figures (except maybe the dinosaurs) who duke it out to be the last man, woman, dinosaur or otherwise standing.

If we had to describe Battle Crush, we'd call it an all-ages version of Smite. That's a bit of an oversimplification, but the game does take common MOBA elements and mix them with things like platform fighters (think Smash Bros). It's faster-paced and a lot more frantic in terms of action, perfectly suited for the mobile experience, although hardcore League players may frown on the lack of given buttons to jab at.

We got the chance to go hands-on and give our thoughts about Battle Crush a while back, and our general verdict was, "Good, but could be better if it stood out more." So while we reckon it's worth a play, it could also be worth waiting to see how it develops as it goes through early access.

Battle Crush will debut with three game modes: Battle Royale (you know what this is), a 3v3 Brawl and a 1v1 Duel mode. Best of all, it also supports full cross-play support for all platforms. So if you want to play on mobile, jump to Switch and then Steam, all your progression will carry over.

Battle Crush is available now on the App Store and Google Play! In the meantime, if you're looking for other games that are hot right now, check out the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week. Better yet, you can always dig into our even bigger list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)!