Battle Crush, NCSOFT 's upcoming brawler, will be holding its second global beta with improvements from player feedback

The global beta will begin on March 21st

Expect improvements based on player feedback

Launch is scheduled within the first half of the year

NCSOFT has announced the second global beta test for Battle Crush, letting players experience the merry mayhem starting March 21st. In particular, you can look forward to plenty of gameplay improvements gathered from player feedback during the first beta, which can help shape the cross-platform action brawler across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Oceania, Asia and Africa.

In Battle Crush, you can expect to brawl in an action-packed fight to be the last one standing across challenging battlefields. The lineup of characters makes the game stand out, as you can pick from a roster of gods, mythological creatures and more (Poseidon, Urus, and Lops to name a few) as you duke it out on shrinking arenas.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're looking for more adrenaline-pumping feels, why not take a look at our list of the best action games on Android to get your fill?

Each character boasts its own set of special skills that switch up your strategy depending on your playstyle. There are different game modes to tinker around with as well, with support for up to 30 players for some rowdy fun.

Battle Crush is supposedly planned for a release window within the first half of the year, but for now, you can get a taste of the adrenaline by joining the beta on Steam or on Android. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. This will run from midnight on March 21st until 11:00 PM on March 28th, Pacific Time (PT).

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.