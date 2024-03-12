Lords Mobile gives away special code to celebrate Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collab

Join forces with Godzilla and Kong

Redeem a special code for a limited time

Share the official Facebook post to win prizes

IGG has announced an epic crossover event within Lords Mobile, letting players witness history being made as two behemoths enter the fray. In particular, the collaboration event will feature Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and yes, you can team up with Godzilla and Kong to battle against evil forces and protect the Kingdoms of Athena.

In the latest update for Lords Mobile, you can look forward to nabbing a special redeem code as well to help you on your way. Simply input the "LMGK2024" code into the official redemption page to score in-game goodies. This will be valid until April 11th, so you still have plenty of time to grab them.

Eager for more freebies? Why not take a look at our list of redeem codes to get your fill?

To hype up the theatrical release of the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie on March 29th, IGG is also running a special Facebook contest until March 18th. All you have to do is to share the collab video and comment on which Titan's side you're on along with your IGG ID. Depending on the number of shares the post gets, IGG will pick a few lucky players who stand a chance to win 3,000 Linked Gems + Speed Up (24 h) x1.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Lords Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.