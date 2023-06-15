Barbie Color Creations launches on iOS, with an Android version coming soon on June 29th

StoryToys and Mattel have announced the iOS launch of Barbie Color Creations, which is also coming to Android devices on June 29th. The app introduces a burst of colour into children's lives as it encourages youngsters to express themselves through art.

In Barbie Color Creations, players can experiment with a virtual studio where they'll flex their creative muscles through colouring books, all while Barbie ‘Brooklyn’ Roberts narrates the app. It also features a variety of body sizes and skin tones, as well as different abilities and backgrounds. Players can take on challenges including "Big City Big Dreams" and "You Can Be a Video Game Programmer" to earn rewards and prettify their studio.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mattel and launch Barbie Color Creations, which brings the iconic Barbie franchise to life in a thrilling new way," says Parisa Foster, CCO of StoryToys. "As a cross-generational and cultural icon representing empowerment and inclusivity, Barbie holds a special place in our hearts. We can't wait for fans all over the world to explore the app and unlock the full potential of their creativity!"

"As one of the most recognizable brands on the planet, Barbie has brought joy to so many over the past several decades," says Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "In partnership with StoryToys, we are thrilled to bring to life Barbie Color Creations, compatible with iPhone, iPad and Android devices - a fun and engaging new app for kids which celebrates this iconic property through the creative medium of colouring."

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can get do so by downloading the game on the iOS App Store. Android users won't have to wait too long either, as Barbie Color Creations will be out on Google Play on June 29th.