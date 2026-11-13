Ball x Pit's Risen Ballbylon expansion is out now, offering you brand-new battlefields to discover

Ball x Pit's Risen Ballbylon expansion is now live, featuring all-new balls and battlefields

Take on forty new varieties of enemies as you rise above the clouds to Ballbylon

Make use of new characters such as The Sentinel, which can aim in any direction

Aside from the obvious wealth of puns it allows, Ball x Pit has proven to be a big hit with fans of fast-paced roguelike action games. And now, the biggest expansion yet to Ball x Pit is set to land today, with the arrival of Risen Ballbylon and brand-new challenges for you to take on!

As you might expect from the name, Risen Ballbylon, rather than seeing you descend into the Pit and the ruins of the once-great city, now has you rising above the clouds and into the floating metropolis above. Four new battlefields and forty new varieties of enemies pose a challenge even to the most devoted of ball masters.

Rise above

Naturally, Risen Ballbylon also comes packaged with plenty of new characters to help you cope with the challenge. The Sentinel, for example, can aim in any direction or The Stonewaller, whose thrown ball warps to the other side of the battlefield when it first hits a wall.

And it wouldn't be Ball x Pit if there weren't even more balls to add to your arsenal too! The Beast Ball can latch onto and damage enemies, while the Kaiju Ball causes catastrophic earthquakes, and the Misfortune Ball lays a curse on your foes. And these are just a small selection of the 24 new balls being added!

Yes, the name aside, Ball x Pit is a roguelike that's really grabbed people's attention and been a real success for developer Kenny Sun and Friends, as well as publisher Devolver Digital. So here's hoping now that it's out, that Risen Ballbylon lives up to the hype!

But if you're looking to try some other examples of the roguelite-slash-roguelike genre on mobile, then we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors.