Backyard Football '99 brings more amateur sports fun to mobile later this month

Go for the gridiron

Backyard Football '99 is coming to mobile

It marks the next major release of the Backyard Sports series on mobile

Backyard Football '99 delivers lighthearted sports sim fun

With the success of Backyard Baseball back in the 90s, it seemed only natural that developer Humungous Entertainment would throw their net wider. What came out of this was many spin-off entries, including Backyard Football '99! And guess what? Yes, Backyard Football '99 is the latest entry in the series to make its way to mobile on September 9th.

Relaunched by Mega Cat Studios, Backyard Football '99 continues the trend of the Backyard Sports series by reinventing American football. But make no mistake, despite being all amateurs, this is anything but cobbled together, and while your players duke it out in the backyard, you'll have comprehensive simulations of everything you'd expect from something like the Madden series.

How comprehensive? Well, Backyard Football '99 includes guest players. Yes, Barry Sanders, Dan Marino, Drew Bledsoe, Jerry Rice, John Elway, Randall Cunningham and Steve Young all return. Transformed into child versions of themselves, you'll be able to bring younger versions of these iconic football stars to the pitch.

Touchdown!

The Backyard Sports series is remembered fondly by fans for a good reason. Mainly because of the fact that it made sports palatable and fun to play. I think something that gets lost with a lot of modern sports sims is that there never seems to be a good middle ground between 'simple as falling off a log' and 'oh god, what do all these numbers mean.

We've already given Backyard Baseball '97 a glowing review, so if Backyard Football '99 manages to continue the trend, I've no doubt that it'll be well worth checking in on when it releases September 9th.

