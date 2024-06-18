Backbone to collaborate with US rapper Post Malone for new controller

Will be compatible with mobile like other Backbone products

Backbone, the mobile controller peripheral maker, are set to partner with famous rapper Post Malone

The new Post Malone controller is the same as the Backbone One, but sports a stylish new look

Opaque green plastic, to us, is a sadly underrated style of design

Big fan of mobile controllers? Big fan of Post Malone? Then you'll be pleased to know that mobile peripheral manufacturer Backbone is teaming up with the famous US rapper for a new limited-edition controller!

Alright, sarcasm over. But what we do have here is a pretty standard, if quite aesthetically pleasing new collaborative release from Backbone and Post Malone. It'll be especially appealing to fans of the clear plastic look that some controllers used to have, but which has sadly fallen by the wayside.

Whatever the look, this is a new edition of what we've deemed a pretty great mobile peripheral. So if you're a music fan, or just like the look of the design, you'll be glad to know that the Post Malone edition of the Backbone controller goes on sale June 29th.

As we said, while we'll take the idea of Post Malone being an avid mobile gamer with a grain of salt, we have to admit that clear plastic (or opaque at least) is a decidedly retro, but quite appealing, look. It's a shame that more devices don't go with it, and paired with the great build quality of the Backbone, and all the other gubbins that impressed us, we can at the very least endorse the actional functionality of it if nothing else.

