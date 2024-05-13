Backbone One PlayStation Edition review - "An excellent mobile controller with one caveat"
| Backbone One
I have a bit of a confession to make: I am a very casual mobile gamer in my spare time. While I have sunk my teeth into a fair few gacha games here and there, I do most of my gaming on consoles or PCs. My number one reason for this has always - since even the initial wave of mobile games becoming a little more serious - been that I despise touch controls. Despite this, I’m quite a homebody, so I figured I’d never really have any use for one of these mobile controller peripherals.
After spending about a week with the Backbone One, I can safely say that my mind is thoroughly changed. This controller transformed my views on mobile games and made so much more of the App Store open up to me, especially with the recently launched Delta emulator, which the Backbone One works natively with. I spent hours just sitting on my phone playing different games and testing them with the controller, and the results have left me thoroughly impressed.
While I don’t have a ton of experience with mobile peripherals specifically, I have used just about every console controller beneath the sun, and the Backbone One feels so adjacent to the PlayStation 5 controller that it’s hard to tell the difference outside of the haptic feedback and pressure-sensitive triggers. Unlike my Nintendo Switch, the Backbone One did not cause any hand cramping despite hours-long sessions, and all of the buttons and triggers feel very similar to the DualSense overall. Nothing feels cheap or plastic-like here, even under high actions-per-minute games like Call of Duty Mobile.
In terms of additional features that are just nice to have, the controller features a headphone jack and pass-through charging, meaning you can hook up your charger to the controller and it will continuously charge your phone as you play. It also features a sort of adjustable length design that should fit just about any modern-day smartphone. While I used the iOS lightning port version, there is a separate USB-C version that will function just the same on Android devices as well.
Backbone comes with a third-party application that you can download, which not only offers a large catalogue of suggested games to download that will work natively, but also allows you to customise your experience a bit with different shortcuts and buttons. Unfortunately, this is where my biggest gripe with something I sincerely think is a great product comes in.
With all of the praise out of the way, I’d be remiss not to discuss the usage of this third-party application. While you don’t have to utilise the Backbone app at all to play games on your phone, if you want to use it to actually hook into your PC to use as a normal controller, it requires a subscription. There are other features baked into the controller that require this subscription service, but this was the big one for me.
Still, you can get along just fine without paying that subscription fee, and the controller itself is pretty darn amazing regardless. Your purchase also comes with a month free of the premium app service to try it out, so I would not call this a make-or-break deal - just something to be aware of.
Overall, I’d heavily recommend the Backbone One, as it does feel like I’ve transformed my phone into a handheld gaming console. With the rise of emulation coming to iOS, that experience will only get better too!