Backbone One is now available for Android, giving players more ways to get rid of frustrating on-screen controls

Backbone has announced a new expansion for its popular Backbone One device, letting players on Android get their hands on the controller for $99.99. Placing an order now will supposedly ship your item before the holidays, so it's best to get your orders in early if you want to fill your Christmas with a host of games on Android.

The Android edition of the Backbone One should, according to the official press release, reach more gamers across the globe, especially when it comes to the reported 129MM Android users in the United States. For anyone who's ever struggled with wonky on-screen controls and virtual joysticks on their mobile device, this comes as good news and a breath of fresh air. No longer will Android users have to tinker around with tricky button mapping as well thanks to the Backbone companion app.

Backbone also offers the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience as well as PlayStation Remote Play. All players have to do is to snap-in their mobile devices and bask in the convenient controls of their favourite titles from the Google Play Store or streaming service.

Additionally, the Backbone One lets you plug a USB-C cable and connect easily to a PC, Mac or iPad. With the Backbone app, Android users can also now record and share footage of their gameplay on top of having all of their games together in a single place.

If you're keen on getting your hands on the device, you can check it out now on the official website to place your order, or take a peek at our review of the iPhone version.

Are you on the hunt for games that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best games on Android with controller support?