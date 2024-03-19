Backbone completes 2nd generation product line-up with new lightning versions

Backbone has completed its 2nd gen line of peripherals with new lightning connector versions

The 2nd gen iteration of Backbone's popular controllers includes new magnetic adapters and more

However, Apple is still set to phase out the lightning connector

Backbone's line of gaming peripherals is seeing its 2nd generation rounded out with the introduction of the Backbone One - Lightning (2nd Gen) and Backbone One - PlayStation Edition - Lightning (2nd Gen) controllers. Backbone had previously introduced USB-C versions of their controllers, suitable for both Android and newer iPhones that are introducing that model of charging port.

As with their Android version, the 2nd-generation lightning controllers will include numerous improvements on the 1st-generation models, including magnetic adapters to support more phone cases, a new D-pad and other design improvements. Naturally, the company is also eager to promote compatibility and usefulness for the upcoming title Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which they're also producing a tie-in device for.

It's interesting to see Backbone continuing to invest in new lightning-compatible devices. Especially since, as you might be aware, Apple is set to slowly phase out their old connector in favour of USB-C, mainly due to international legislation mandating it. So Backbone sticking to making peripherals designed for lightning indicates they, and by extension other peripheral-makers, are probably anticipating this design being usable for a long while yet.

The improvement to magnetic adapters will be a welcome one, as that was one of the few sticking points we had back in our initial Backbone One review. But we're curious to see what kind of lifespan the new Backbone lightning has, although given how many people still have lightning-equipped phones, we wouldn't be surprised if it sticks around for a while yet.

