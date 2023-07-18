- Version 1.11.3

This is our complete Avatar Generations tier list and reroll guide, where we rank every hero in the game. Hopefully, this list will give you a good insight into the current state of the meta, and it will help you decide which are the best heroes for your team. And because it's important to start with the best possible characters as a new player, you'll definitely need to take a look at the reroll guide as well.

If you're interested in similar articles, you can take a peek at our Lord of Heroes tier list and Outerplane tier list, amongst many that we are featuring. Now, onto the Avatar Generations tier list!