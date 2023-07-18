Tier Lists

Avatar Generations tier list and reroll guide

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Avatar Generations
Avatar Generations tier list and reroll guide

Updated on July 18th 2023 - Version 1.11.3

This is our complete Avatar Generations tier list and reroll guide, where we rank every hero in the game. Hopefully, this list will give you a good insight into the current state of the meta, and it will help you decide which are the best heroes for your team. And because it's important to start with the best possible characters as a new player, you'll definitely need to take a look at the reroll guide as well.

If you're interested in similar articles, you can take a peek at our Lord of Heroes tier list and Outerplane tier list, amongst many that we are featuring.

1
Tier S

S TIER
S-Tier
Character Aang Toph Katara Pakku Katu
Variant Avatar State Earth Kingdom Bending Master Bending Master Captain

Aang in his Avatar state is simply an offensive juggernaut, no surprises here. Toph (Earth Kingdom) is probably the one hero that comes even close in terms of damage output. Bending Master Katara provides her allies with a nice mix of offense and support. These characters are the very cream of the crop, and they easily deserve a place at the top of the Avatar Generations tier list.

2
Tier A

A TIER
A-Tier
Character Aang Iroh Suki Zuko Gyatso
Variant Last Airbender Agni Kai

Gyatso and Suki are fan favourites and how could they not be? Gyatso (along with Iroh) is one of the strongest supports in Avatar Generations. Suki, on the other hand, has a great balance in terms of offensive and defensive prowess. Out of every Zuko variant, Agni Kai has by far the highest damage output.

3
Tier B

B TIER
B-Tier
Character Zuko Sokka Sokka
Variant Fire Nation Water Tribe War Paint

The Fire Nation variant of Zuko is still strong and it can help you out, especially in the early stages of the game. Speaking about the early game, Sokka (Water Tribe) is probably one of the best heroes you can have early on. The War Paint variant offers a good mix of attack and support abilities.

4
Tier C

C TIER
C-Tier
Character Tyro Zuko Admiral Zhao
Variant Invader

The heroes in this tier are simply not it. You should use them only if you don't have any other option early on in the game. After that point, try to replace them with some of the higher-ranked characters in tier A or even better, S

5
Tier D

D TIER
D-Tier
Character Katara Toph
Variant Water Tribe Blind Bandit

These are the worst-performing characters currently in Avatar Generations. If you have them on your team, just swap them out as soon as possible. Who knows? Maybe a future game update will rebalance their skills and make them viable. But, until that happens, just stay away from these two.

6
Avatar Generations Reroll Guide

We all like our gacha games but at the same time, we also know how frustrating it is when you just can't get the right characters. Everyone who enjoys this specific type of game has been there. Thankfully, there is a way around it, at least in the very early stages of the game. All you have to do is simply, try again. It's called reroll. How do you perform a reroll in Avatar Generations? All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

  • Start the game and sign in as a guest, that's important so you won't bind your data to a profile just yet.
  • Play through the tutorial, there's no other way around it.
  • Once you've completed the tutorial, claim every reward that you can and from the main menu go to "Summon".
  • If you pull any top-tier hero from the banner, then you can continue with your gameplay and bind the guest account.
  • If you don't get any top-tier heroes, close the game. Delete the game files and repeat these steps.
