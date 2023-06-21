Update

Avatar Generations welcomes the Blue Spirit among other new playable characters in Mask of the Rebel event

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Avatar Generations

CDE Entertainment has launched a new update for Avatar Generations, the studio's official mobile RPG for the hit show Avatar: The Last Airbender. In particular, players can unleash their rebellious streak as five rebel heroes join the fray, which includes the fan-favourite outlaw, The Blue Spirit.

In the latest update for Avatar Generations, players can look forward to the "Mask of the Rebel" event where The Blue Spirit - also known as (spoiler alert!) Prince Zuko - will be up for grabs in the summons pool until July 4th. Joining him will be Pirate Captain Jiang from the graphic novel "Katara and the Pirate's Silver", as well as Kyoshi Warrior Sokka.

Additionally, there will also be a rate-up chance to summon the sea serpent Unagi within the Four Nations: Rebels event banner, which will last until June 27th. Plus, Moon Spirit Yue, Moon Slayer Zhao, and the Spirits Tui and La themselves will also be joining in during the Peace X Chaos event banner. This will run from June 27th to July 25th.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Avatar Generations on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.

