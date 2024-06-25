Auroria: A playful journey adds to a list of burgeoning Palworld-likes

Gotta track 'em all

Auroria: A Playful Adventure, is a new game launching July 10th

It takes a page out of Palworld's books by pairing classic survival gameplay with creature collection

And it's releasing July 10th for the SEA region

Auroria: A Playful Adventure, is a new game launching July 10th that marries base-building, planet exploration, resource gathering and, of course, capturing cute creatures. Wait, what? That doesn't sound like your typical survival game? Well, that's because it might be cribbing some details from a very popular recent release, so let's dig in.

Gameplay in Auroria is very straightforward: your standard mix of crafting, survival and base-building with the extra danger of hostile wildlife to contend with. And, of course, there's the creature collection! Yes, this is where the Palworld comparison comes from, what with snatching these creatures up in balls and training them to be your companions. No word yet on the forced manual labour, but check out the trailer below for more on Auroria!

The Palworld-like market may not be massive, but after the seismic success of that initial wave, it seems that many other developers have been intrigued by the idea. Amikin Survival, for example, was one game that capitalised on the buzz. Although a potential mobile version of Palworld that we mused on has failed to materialise, it seems Auroria wants to take the concept further.

Auroria is set to release in SEA come July 10th - no word on whether a wider release is imminent, of course. But we'd expect that might be somewhere around the corner. So will Auroria make its mark? We'll just have to wait and see.

