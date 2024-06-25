News

Auroria: A playful journey adds to a list of burgeoning Palworld-likes

Gotta track 'em all

Auroria: A playful journey adds to a list of burgeoning Palworld-likes
By Iwan Morris
|
iOS + Android
| Auroria: A Playful Journey
  • Auroria: A Playful Adventure, is a new game launching July 10th
  • It takes a page out of Palworld's books by pairing classic survival gameplay with creature collection
  • And it's releasing July 10th for the SEA region

Auroria: A Playful Adventure, is a new game launching July 10th that marries base-building, planet exploration, resource gathering and, of course, capturing cute creatures. Wait, what? That doesn't sound like your typical survival game? Well, that's because it might be cribbing some details from a very popular recent release, so let's dig in.

Gameplay in Auroria is very straightforward: your standard mix of crafting, survival and base-building with the extra danger of hostile wildlife to contend with. And, of course, there's the creature collection! Yes, this is where the Palworld comparison comes from, what with snatching these creatures up in balls and training them to be your companions. No word yet on the forced manual labour, but check out the trailer below for more on Auroria!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

The Palworld-like market may not be massive, but after the seismic success of that initial wave, it seems that many other developers have been intrigued by the idea. Amikin Survival, for example, was one game that capitalised on the buzz. Although a potential mobile version of Palworld that we mused on has failed to materialise, it seems Auroria wants to take the concept further.

Out soon

Auroria is set to release in SEA come July 10th - no word on whether a wider release is imminent, of course. But we'd expect that might be somewhere around the corner. So will Auroria make its mark? We'll just have to wait and see.

But in the meantime, if you want to have a go at some games that do have our seal of approval, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far), featuring the top picks from every genre? Our other list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year features all the notable entries that haven't yet been released.

Auroria: A Playful Journey icon
Download now!
Auroria: A Playful Journey
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
LinkedIn
Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who joined the Pocket Gamer Biz site fresh-faced from University before moving to the Pocketgamer.com editorial team in November of 2023.