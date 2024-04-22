News

Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 is a gorgeous point-and-click adventure that's completely free, out now on iOS and Android

Investigate mysterious disappearances in 1980s West Virginia

Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 is a gorgeous point-and-click adventure that's completely free, out now on iOS and Android
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android + Steam
| Aurora Hills: Chapter 1
  • From the makers of the Meridian 157 series
  • Combines hidden object elements and escape room content
  • Crafted with Unreal Engine 5

NovaSoft Interactive has officially released a new adventure puzzler titled Aurora Hills, letting everyone get their hands on the first chapter of the series on iOS, Android and Steam. The studio boasts four million combined installs for its previous Meridian 157 series, so you can expect an immersive in-game environment along with quality visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5.

In Aurora Hills: Chapter 1, you can look forward to putting on your thinking cap across intriguing puzzles with an intuitive point-and-click mechanic. There's a handy hint system too to keep those frustrating rage-quits at bay, along with an engaging narrative that tasks you to get to the bottom of mysterious disappearances in West Virginia. As a park ranger in the 1980s, you'll need to piece together pieces of the puzzle within a small rural town and discover just why the missing persons leave no traces behind.

If that sounds like it's exactly your cup of tea, why not take a look at our list of the best point-and-click games on Android to get your fill?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

It also features hidden object elements and escape room puzzlers, plus a custom atmospheric soundtrack to keep in sync with the creepy vibes of the town. There's a colour blind mode for accessibility, along with multi-language support in nine languages.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game without any ads or in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 icon
Download now!
Aurora Hills: Chapter 1
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

 

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.