Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 is a gorgeous point-and-click adventure that's completely free, out now on iOS and Android

Investigate mysterious disappearances in 1980s West Virginia

From the makers of the Meridian 157 series

Combines hidden object elements and escape room content

Crafted with Unreal Engine 5

NovaSoft Interactive has officially released a new adventure puzzler titled Aurora Hills, letting everyone get their hands on the first chapter of the series on iOS, Android and Steam. The studio boasts four million combined installs for its previous Meridian 157 series, so you can expect an immersive in-game environment along with quality visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5.

In Aurora Hills: Chapter 1, you can look forward to putting on your thinking cap across intriguing puzzles with an intuitive point-and-click mechanic. There's a handy hint system too to keep those frustrating rage-quits at bay, along with an engaging narrative that tasks you to get to the bottom of mysterious disappearances in West Virginia. As a park ranger in the 1980s, you'll need to piece together pieces of the puzzle within a small rural town and discover just why the missing persons leave no traces behind.

It also features hidden object elements and escape room puzzlers, plus a custom atmospheric soundtrack to keep in sync with the creepy vibes of the town. There's a colour blind mode for accessibility, along with multi-language support in nine languages.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game without any ads or in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.