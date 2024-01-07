Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator launching soon on mobile

Bring alchemy back to the kingdom of Lantarna.

Mobile JRPG Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, from KOEI TECMO GAMES and Akatsuki Games, is coming soon to Android and iOS. The latest game in the Atelier Resleriana series, Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, features a storyline by manga, anime, and game creator TAKAHIRO, who is known for his anime and manga series Akame ga Kill! and Yuki Yuna is a Hero.

In Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, you’ll take on a quest to bring back alchemy. The game centres around Resna, a girl who wants to travel to World’s End to find the source of a miracle, and Valeria, a girl with amnesia who works for the Moonlight Society.

Many years ago, a white comet hovered over the kingdom of Lantarna. Alchemists harnessed the power of the comet and the kingdom prospered. One day, the comet disappeared, and without the power of the comet, knowledge of alchemy dwindled away and was eventually forgotten. Now, a chance meeting between two girls leads them on a dangerous journey as they are hunted by the mysterious Polar Night Alchemists.

The game features a tactical timeline-based battle system. You can use the Effects Panel to take advantage of effects that can help you build your battle strategy. The upcoming Atelier Resleriana game also features an easy-to-master synthesis system.

Using the synthesis system, you’ll combine traits given to characters with materials. You can enhance your characters by equipping them with items and equipment or by using Growboards, which increase a character’s parameters.

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, which features adorable 3D graphics, will launch soon on Google Play and the App Store, where you can currently pre-register. To keep up with the game's latest news, follow it on YouTube, X (Twitter), or the game's official website.